Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh leaves fans shocked, paints half her body white

NEW DELHI: Miss India runner-up and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Manya Singh may be out of Salman Khan-hosted reality show, but she certainly knows how to garner attention. At least her latest appearance has definately left viewers stunned. Manya, who enjoys substantial fan following on social media, posted a reel in which we see that she has painted half her body with white paint.

Manya was dressed in a brallete top and shorts that were half black-and-white. In fact, the model had painted her body half white. When asked what she was doing, she said, “I am making a statement.” She then gets into her car, without any further explanation, and zooms off. The video went viral in no times and the netizens started to compare her to Internet sensation Uorfi Javed. Manya reshared the video on her official Instagram handle and captioned it, “What side do you prefer? #alllivesmatter #imatter #youmatter”

Netizens were suprised to see her latest look and flooded her comment box.

For the unversed, Manya became one of the most talked about personalities in India after she won the tag of Miss India’s first runner-up in 2020. During her interactions, she had revealed that her father was an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai. Singh had even given her interviews from a small rented house in the slums.

