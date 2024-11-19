Bigg Boss 18: Ashneer Grover Reacts To Being Pulled Out By Salman Khan On His Show

New Delhi: Ashneer Grover was pulled out by Salman Khan for his doglapan as the superstar questioned him about his old video regarding the claims of meeting him over promoting his brand. Ashneer was present on Bigg Boss 18 and Salman took his case and this caused a lot of mockery for the businessman. However, Ashneer being him has reacted to the online trolling and stands by his claims that he had met the superstar before and called it the best decision to sign him as his brand ambassador.

Ashneer issued a statement that read.” I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE: - Salman is a great host & actor - Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss - I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business - not a single thing demeaning said for him ever - My deal numbers are always correct - Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu - along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me - I was not a public figure then - he meets tons of people) - The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ - just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally, I’ve a pic with him - which I didn’t earlier ;) Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan. Keep rocking!''

Netizens are still kicking Ashneer over being slammed by Salman and are lauding how a bully was bullied.