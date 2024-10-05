Bigg Boss 18 Promo: Salman Khan Ignites Fan Excitement With New Twists

Mumbai: The highly anticipated show 'Bigg Boss 18' is nearing its release date with superstar Salman Khan returning as a host. The makers are keeping the fans intrigued with promos and updates.

The superstar raised the excitement among fans by sharing a new promo of the show on his social media handle.

Taking to X, he shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18, where he can be seen announcing the Time Ka Tandav theme.

Have A Look At The Post:

Sharing the promo on social media, Salman Khan wrote, "Watch Bigg Boss starting 6th Oct @9pm @ColorsTV."

Earlier, the makers gave a hint towards the contestant of the show. The female contestant said in the promo, "I was unconventional. I was bold. Aur log mujhe 90's ki sensational queen bulate thei. Maine sabhi bade heroes ke saath kaam kia hai. Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. Sirf ek dream tha- Salman Khan ke saath kaam karna. Ab woh sapna bhi mera pura hora hai."

The makers captioned the interesting promo as, "Jisne dekha tha ek dream, woh aa rahi hai usse poora karne in Bigg Boss 18. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premier 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Talking about the first promo of Bigg Boss 18, it started with Salman Khan saying, "Bigg Boss dekhenge gharwaloon ka future. Ab hoga time ka tandav (Bigg Boss will see the future of the housemates. Now, time will play an important part for contestants)."

Salman Khan has been a staple of the show since its fourth season in 2010, having also hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' on JioCinema. The inaugural season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The previous season, 'Bigg Boss 17,' saw stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner.

With Salman back at the helm, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable season.