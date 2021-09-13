Bigg Boss OTT Day 36 written updates: Housemates witness an emotional roller-coaster ride during family meet!

New Delhi: After a long wait of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house to meet their family members, the day has finally arrived, and the housemates got a chance to meet them ahead of the finale. The emotional reunion of Divya and Varun caught everyone’s attention and made each viewer teary eyed.

The finale week Monday started on a very light and cheerful mode as contestants were seen laughing and dancing around the house and letting themselves loose.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the Freeze task and later surprised the contestants by calling their family members.

Pratik’s sister, Prerna came inside and warned him to create a thin line between his and Neha’s friendship, whereas, on the other hand, Neha’s sister, Rashi Bhasin praised their friendship and said that everyone in the outside world loves her.

Raqesh’s niece, Isha comments on Shamita and his equation and said she loves it and said that she is proud of him and he’s doing so well in the house.

One moment in the house that made everyone teary eyed is Shamita’s and her mother’s long-awaited reunion. Her mother said that she’s the queen and she has played the game with dignity. Apart from that, she spread positivity within the contestants and gave happy vibes.

The episode ended on the happy note. Well, time will tell who will win the trophy. For now, stay tuned and stay connected.

