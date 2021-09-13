हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT Day 36 written updates: Housemates witness an emotional roller-coaster ride during family meet!

After a long wait of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house to meet their family members, the day has finally arrived, and the housemates got a chance to meet them ahead of the finale.  The emotional reunion of Divya and Varun caught everyone’s attention and made each viewer teary eyed. 

Bigg Boss OTT Day 36 written updates: Housemates witness an emotional roller-coaster ride during family meet!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After a long wait of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT house to meet their family members, the day has finally arrived, and the housemates got a chance to meet them ahead of the finale.  The emotional reunion of Divya and Varun caught everyone’s attention and made each viewer teary eyed. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

The finale week Monday started on a very light and cheerful mode as contestants were seen laughing and dancing around the house and letting themselves loose. 

Later, Bigg Boss announced the Freeze task and later surprised the contestants by calling their family members. 

Pratik’s sister, Prerna came inside and warned him to create a thin line between his and Neha’s friendship, whereas, on the other hand, Neha’s sister, Rashi Bhasin praised their friendship and said that everyone in the outside world loves her. 

pri

neha

 

Raqesh’s niece, Isha comments on Shamita and his equation and said she loves it and said that she is proud of him and he’s doing so well in the house. 

rakesh

One moment in the house that made everyone teary eyed is Shamita’s and her mother’s long-awaited reunion. Her mother said that she’s the queen and she has played the game with dignity. Apart from that, she spread positivity within the contestants and gave happy vibes. 

sham

The episode ended on the happy note. Well, time will tell who will win the trophy. For now, stay tuned and stay connected. 

 

For more updates, stay connected and watch this space for fresh content related to Bigg Boss OTT. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss OTTKaran JoharDivya AgarwalVarun SoodShamita ShettyNeha BhasinPratik SehajpalNishant Bhat
Next
Story

Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana shares THIS adorable post after eviction from show!

Must Watch

PT13M46S

DNA: Will a person become immortal by conquering death?