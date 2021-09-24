हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT's Urfi Javed trolled for backless dress with head veil, netizens say 'Indian Met Gala'!

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed recently made a unique style statement with backless co-rds paired with a head veil. However, netizens did not approve of her 'bizarre' outfit.

Bigg Boss OTT&#039;s Urfi Javed trolled for backless dress with head veil, netizens say &#039;Indian Met Gala&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is making headlines once again for her risque, experimental outfit. This time, the actress was clicked in shimmery nude co-ords with backless top and skirt. She also donned a veil on her head.  

After pictures of her outfit went viral, netizens trolled the actress for her bizarre sense of fashion on social media.

Take a look at her funky outfit:

Urfi Javed outfit

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Viray Bhayani)

One user commented, "Stupid Fashion!! Just to gain limelight", while another wrote, "Indian met gala."

Earlier, Urfi had hogged the limelight with her unbuttoned pants look at the airport which caught everyone's eye. Before that, she had stepped out in a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra.

Urfi Javed denim shirt

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Viray Bhayani)

The 24-year-old Urfi was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. 

She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Urfi was known for funny one-liners and hilarious reactions inside the house, however, her stint was brief as her partner on the show Zeeshan Khan swapped his connection with Divya Aggarwal, landing Urfi in nominations

