BL Awards 2020: Ranveer, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Shraddha – Vote for ultimate Social Media SWAGstar

Brace yourselves as we are back with the new edition of our digital awards. Yes, you read that right. BollywoodLife.Com Awards 2020 are just around the corner. And all you need to do is vote for your favourites and make them win.

Here are the nominations for Social Media SWAGstar Male and Female. A social media SWAGstar is someone who dares to experiment with his social media posts and is unapologetic about his quirky self. Social media is a place where people share an opinion in the blink of an eye. But, the way you tackle them, speaks a lot about your personality. The way you present yourself to your fans and followers with your own swag is something that sets you apart. And the following nominees of this category carry their own swag on social media.

Ranveer Singh

He has been always judged for the clothes he wears. But, does he care? Not at all. Ranveer Singh doesn't shy away from experimenting with different outfits and posts photographs of his various wacky looks on social media. No matter what, RS maintains his swag and that's why he is one of the nominees of this category.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is someone who loves to keep his social media accounts interactive. He usually shares various fan-made memes, TikTok videos on Instagram stories and that's his own swag. People may feel that Kartik is spamming their Instagram feed, but he is unaffected by that an does his own thing.

Varun Dhawan

He is yet another Bollywood actor who loves to interact with his fans through social media. Varun is so down-to-earth that he doesn't even mind apologising to his fans in front of the world. And that's the swag he carries.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. And his social media feed is full of his workout videos. The way he motivates his fans through social media makes him the right candidate for this category.

Favourite Social Media SWAGstar - Female

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly the meme queen of social media. She often becomes the target of trolls because of her social media posts, but, that doesn't limit the actress from expressing her real self on social media. She continues to share insights from her life with fans and that makes her one of the nominees for Social Media SWAGstar (Female).

Nora Fatehi

Dance is what comes to our mind when we hear Nora Fatehi's name. The actress' social media feed is filled with her numerous dance videos. And needless to say, she motivates her fans to dance their heart out and stay fit at the same time. Her dance moves are worth rooting for and you gotta vote for Nora for being her real self on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor

Apart from the promotional stuff that she posts, Shraddha Kapoor often shares pictures from her foreign vacations. The actress interacts with her fans quite frequently by going live on Instagram. Do you think she is worthy enough to win? Then, go ahead and vote for her.

Malaika Arora

Malla oh Malla! Her social media posts can totally make your day. She is often trolled for being skinny, but, Malaika Arora is unfazed by the criticism. The actress speaks her mind on social media by posting her drop-dead gorgeous photos, party pictures and mushy photos with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Go ahead and make the best one win.