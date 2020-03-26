हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Bollywood news: Alia Bhatt posts pic with daddy Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him amid lockdown

On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture in which she is seen hugging her father.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt is missing her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt the most amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture in which she is seen hugging her father.

"Stay home & post old pictures when you're missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe," Alia captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in "Sadak 2", which is directed by none other than his father Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film.

Initially, Alia was scared to be directed by him.

"Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing," she had said.

Alia Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt Throwback Thursday
