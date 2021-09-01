Veteran actress Saira Banu rushed to Hinduja hospital after suffering heart attack

New Delhi: Veteran actress Saira Banu was rushed to Mumbai's famous Hinduja hospital after suffering a minor heart attack three days back. She has close family members by her side.

It's been three days since she was hospitalized and is now keeping fine.

Saira Banu suffered a personal loss when legendary icon of Indian cinema and husband Dilip Kumar left this world for his heavenly abode on July 7, 2021, at 7.30 am. He was admitted to PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. The thespian was accorded full state honours and his last rites saw an ocean of fans and well-wishers paying respects on his final journey.

The mortal remains reached the actor's residence with family members and friends in attendance at 10 am, Wednesday. Several celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others were spotted at his residence, to pay last respects to the legend.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others - all mourned Dilip Kumar's demise.

The 98-year-old actor was battling prolonged age-related health issues and all through this had his wife Saira Banu and close friends by his side. The thespian was buried with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz, Mumbai.