Can you spot the similarities in Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's outfit? See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor grab the paps' attention whenever they step out in public. Both actresses are fitness freaks and are often spotted in athletic wear outside their gym. On Saturday, both star kids were snapped outside their respective gyms but this time, in similar outfits.

Check out their pics here and spot the similarities yourself:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Yes, we know what you are thinking. Both wore the same Tee (although with a different colour) along with tangerine shorts. This could very well be a coincidence as we are pretty sure that the actresses won't wear the same tee on purpose, that too at different locations.

Well, nevertheless, both look gorgeous and have once again, nailed the gym look!

Coming to the work front, Janhvi has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in her kitty along with the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Rooh- Afza'.

On the other hand, Sara will be seen along with Kartik Aaryan in 'Aaj Kal'. The film is rumoured to be the sequel to Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Comparisons have often been drawn between Sara and Janhvi and both actresses handle them in a great way.

Wishing all the very best to these two young and budding actresses of Bollywood.