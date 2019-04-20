close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Can you spot the similarities in Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's outfit? See pics

On Saturday, Janhvi and Sara were snapped outside their respective gyms

Can you spot the similarities in Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor&#039;s outfit? See pics
Image Credits: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor grab the paps' attention whenever they step out in public. Both actresses are fitness freaks and are often spotted in athletic wear outside their gym. On Saturday, both star kids were snapped outside their respective gyms but this time, in similar outfits.

Check out their pics here and spot the similarities yourself:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Yes, we know what you are thinking. Both wore the same Tee (although with a different colour) along with tangerine shorts. This could very well be a coincidence as we are pretty sure that the actresses won't wear the same tee on purpose, that too at different locations.

Well, nevertheless, both look gorgeous and have once again, nailed the gym look!

Coming to the work front, Janhvi has Karan Johar's 'Takht' in her kitty along with the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Rooh- Afza'.

On the other hand, Sara will be seen along with Kartik Aaryan in 'Aaj Kal'. The film is rumoured to be the sequel to Saif Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Comparisons have often been drawn between Sara and Janhvi and both actresses handle them in a great way.

Wishing all the very best to these two young and budding actresses of Bollywood. 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanJanhvi KapoorJanhvi and SaraSara Ali Khan picsjanhvi kapoor pics
Next
Story

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker blessed with a baby girl—See first pic

Must Watch

PT2M10S

5W1H: SP leader Azam Khan burst into tears at UP rally