Krish Kapur

Casting director Krish Kapur dies at 28, celebs mourn demise

Krish Kapur is survived by his mother, wife and seven-year-old child. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood casting director, Krish Kapur died of a brain haemorrhage on May 31, 2020. He was 28. The young casting expert had worked in several popular Hindi movies like Rhea Chakraborty starrer 'Jalebi', Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's 'Veerey Ki Wedding' amongst others.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting he died in a road accident but his uncle Sunil Bhalla told PTI that Krish Kapur fainted at his home in suburban Mira Road, Mumbai, and suffered a brain haemorrhage.

"He had no medical history. He was healthy and doing absolutely fine. On May 31, he just collapsed and started to bleed. He died of a brain haemorrhage," Bhalla told PTI on Wednesday.

Celebs mourned his sudden and unfortunate demise. Wrestler and close friend Sangram Singh took to Twitter and extended his condolences. He wrote:

May his soul rest in peace!

(With PTI inputs)

 

