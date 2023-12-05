'CID' Fame Actor Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away At 57

New Delhi: 'CID' fame actor Dinesh Phadnis passed away at midnight at a hospital here following health complications, actor-friend Aditya Srivastava said. He was 57. The actor, best known for his appearance as Fredericks in the popular TV show 'CID', was admitted to Tunga Hospital in suburban Mumbai a few days ago.

“Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two or three days. He couldn't survive,” Srivastava told PTI.

Dinesh was on ventilator support since December 2. While several media reports suggested that the actor was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, his co-star Dayanand Shetty later clarified that Phadnis did not have a heart attack.

The entire CID crew was monitoring the situation and is with the family. The last rites of Dinesh will take place today at Daulat Nagar crematorium.

Phadnis, one of the famous faces in the movie and TV industry, also featured in movies such as 'Sarfarosh' and 'Mela.'

The last rites were held in Borivali East this morning.