New Delhi: Nushrratt Bharuccha has, over some time, become one of Bollywood's most successful and bankable actresses. Her fans' choice of her films has been much different as compared to her colleagues in the industry, and that remains one of the important reasons for her fan support and love.

The number of films released on a pan-Indian scale, spanning region and language, has recently increased in the Indian film industry. The actress, who herself is a big admirer of big pan-Indian films, recently opened up about the popularity of current pan-Indian blockbusters.

Nushratt is one of the few actress who gave a nod to such films even before the industry saw a pan-Indian wave that allowed the content to reach millions of audiences from many areas and languages.

Speaking about the same during an interview she said "The markers had come to me during the lockdown. The brief was similar that they will set it on a huge scale, teen bade gaane honge and the release will be in different languages across the country. It’s the kind of a typical commercial film where the hero leads the story. I just agreed to be a part of the project. I didn’t know then that post the lockdown we will witness this ‘pan-Indian’ wave. I just did the film, now let’s see how it goes.”

The actress also emphasised that content is the true king and that we must create stuff that is appealing to a broad audience. "I think it is time even we make films that are at par and engage the whole of Indian audience than just the Hindi speaking lot. Why not? Let’s just take this as an opportunity to become bigger together.” she added.

Regarding her upcoming schedule, Nushrratt will next be seen in "Chhorii 2," "Selfie," and "Ram Setu."