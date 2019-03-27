Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra's 'back-flip' video will give you major fitness inspo—Watch

New Delhi: Sanya Malhotra swooned into Bollywood with the stupendous successful venture 'Dangal'. She along with Fatima Sana Shaikh made heads turn with their powerful performance in the sports biopic. They played Geeta and Babita Phogat respectively while Aamir Khan was seen in the role of their father Mahavir Phogat.

Both the young stars are doing well for themselves and slowly making waves in the industry with their talent. Sanya was seen in superhit flick ''Badhaai Ho' with Ayushmann Khurrana which earned rave reviews and several accolades.

The stunner of an actress is also majorly into dance and fitness. She has now started learning gymnastics and on her day one of the session, Sanya shared a video on Instagram.

She can be seen practising back-flip and like a pro!

Watch:

She sure knows how to keep her fitness game on point.

On the work front, Sanya was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj 's 'Pataakha' and 'Photograph' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It released in India on March 8, 2019. The project was directed by Ritesh Batra and was selected to be a part of the Berlinale Special Gala at the Friedrichstadt-Palast where it had its European premiere.