Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal are 'unstoppable' on Femina cover

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biggie 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

While movie promotions are in full swing and the actors are leaving no stone unturned in making it a big hit, Deepika and Laxmi posed for Femina cover. The two ladies look breathtaking as they twin in white for the cover shoot of the magazine.

Deepika shared it on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: Truly unstoppable! Presenting the January Cover of Femina!

Deepika Padukone has turned producer for 'Chhapaak' which is helmed by 'Raazi' filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

The film is hitting the screens on January 10, 2020. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero'.

'Chhapaak' is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar. Vikrant Massey plays an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti (Deepika Padukone) in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

The trailer of the film received a thunderous response from viewers and now all eyes are set on the release of 'Chhapaak'.