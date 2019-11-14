Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share first wedding anniversary pic; thank fans for wishes

New Delhi: A year ago today, Bollywood's 'It' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the nuptial knot at Lake Como, Italy. The couple's wedding was a guarded affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. There were no cameras allowed at the wedding which is why the only pictures that surfaced on the internet were the ones shared by the actors themselves.

A year later, Dippy darling and Baba are enjoying marital bliss and celebrating their first wedding anniversary!

Much like their wedding pics, DeepVeer's anniversary pictures were also eagerly awaited upon.

The time to wait is over as the couple shared an adroable picture from Tirupati, where they sought Lord Venkateswara's blessings on completing one year as husband and wife.

Deepika captioned the pic as, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes!

Sharing the same pic, Ranveer wrote, “Our first wedding anniversary

Feeling truly blessed

Thank you all for your love

Here's wishing the couple a very happy wedding anniversary and a lifetime of happiness!