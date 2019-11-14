close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share first wedding anniversary pic; thank fans for wishes

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their first wedding anniversary seeking blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share first wedding anniversary pic; thank fans for wishes
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A year ago today, Bollywood's 'It' couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the nuptial knot at Lake Como, Italy. The couple's wedding was a guarded affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. There were no cameras allowed at the wedding which is why the only pictures that surfaced on the internet were the ones shared by the actors themselves.

A year later, Dippy darling and Baba are enjoying marital bliss and celebrating their first wedding anniversary!

Much like their wedding pics, DeepVeer's anniversary pictures were also eagerly awaited upon.

The time to wait is over as the couple shared an adroable picture from Tirupati, where they sought Lord Venkateswara's blessings on completing one year as husband and wife.

Check out Deepika's Instagram post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika captioned the pic as, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes!

@ranveersingh

Sharing the same pic, Ranveer wrote, “Our first wedding anniversary

Feeling truly blessed

Thank you all for your love

@deepikapadukone”

Here's wishing the couple a very happy wedding anniversary and a lifetime of happiness!

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singhdeepveer anniversary
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu: Education is solution to all problems

Must Watch

PT17M13S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day