Deepika Padukone-Kartik Aaryan go 'Dheeme Dheeme' at the airport- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone had her wish to learn the Dheeme Dheeme hook step from Kartik Aaryan sooner than we had expected! The actress had expressed her desire to learn the step from Kartik on Instagram.

DP and Kartik Aaryan bumped into each other at the Mumbai airport and the actor quickly decided to teach her the step. Kartik proved to be a good teacher and Deepika mastered the dance like a pro. The crowd in the airport burst into loud cheers as the actors broke into an impromptu dance at the airport. Their videos have been going viral on social media since the duo turned the roads into a dancefloor.

Check out the video:

An elated Kartik also shared the pictures from their airport rendezvous and wrote, "“#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached d next level. @deepikapadukone. Too much fun.”

Deepika, on Saturday, took to her insta stories and expressed her desire to take up the challenge and asked Kartik to teach her the step. To which Kartik had replied, "Ji zarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi. Bataiye kab?"

The Dheeme Dheeme song from Kartik's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh became the newest dance anthem. It was crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film is set to hit the screens on December 6 and is being helmed by Mudassir Aziz.