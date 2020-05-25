Deepika Padukone kisses 'cutie' Ranveer' Singh's 'squishable face', pic sends internet into meltdown

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone has shared a portrait of PDA with "cutie" hubby Ranveer Singh who, she insists, has the "world's most squishable face".

Deepika shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she plants a kiss on Ranveer's cheek. The "Simmba" actor wears a black vest, while the "Padmaavat" actress is in a white top.

"World's Most Squishable Face! #cutie @ranveersingh," she captioned the clip.

Fans couldn't stop themselves gushing over the video.

One wrote: "love youuuu both!"

Another said: "Look at them".

A fan commented: "Aww. It's so cute."

While another said: "Damn this is so adorable."

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen opposite Ranveer in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "'83". She also has Shakun Batra's next coming up, where she shares screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.