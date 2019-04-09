Deepika Padukone kisses Ranbir Kapoor after winning big at Zee Cine Awards,video goes viral

New Delhi: Bollywood couples Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's PDA at the Zee Cine Awards grabbed a lot of attention and the buzz around their banter during the award ceremony doesn't seem to die down anytime soon.

Recently, a video of Deepika Padukone kissing Ranbir Kapoor after being announced a winner has gone viral on social media. Deepika, who won the Best Actress award for Padmaavat, kissed Ranbir before Alia as soon as her name was announced. She then also kissed and hug Alia. Check out the video:

Deepika, Ranbir, Ranveer and Alia were seen chatting with each other during the award ceremony.

On the work front, Alia is neck-deep in work with Kalank, Takht and Brahmastra in the pipeline. Brahmastra also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. While Ranveer is busy shooting for Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83', Deepika has completely transformed herself into an acid attack survivor for her upcoming film Chhapaak.