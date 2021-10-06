हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone my creative bouncing board, says Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh announced his television debut with quiz show 'The Big Picture', which is slated to go on air from October 16 on Voot.

Deepika Padukone my creative bouncing board, says Ranveer Singh
Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh says that his wife Deepika Padukone is his creative bouncing board. She's also his biggest critic, which helps him work better and be the best. Exploding with boundless energy and swag, the dapper actor announced his television debut with 'The Big Picture', a quiz show, here on Wednesday.

When asked whether Deepika helped him with inputs and urged him to take up the TV project, Ranveer beamed with pride and said, "She raised really good points about the quizzes, and I took those inputs into consideration and tried to imbibe them. I am really grateful that I have such a sharp mind as a partner. She improves my work by giving me constructive criticism; I have her as my creative bouncing board. Often, we discuss our work, her work and my work as well."

Continuing being the good husband, Ranveer said: "I am really grateful that I have someone with such great insight into the arts, into performances, into these sorts of things. She has given me tips and I am working on them. I hope with her love and support I will be able to do the best job and be the best host."

Dressed in a purple velvet coat, teamed with crisp white shirt and grey trousers, and brimming over with a million-dollar confidence, Ranveer wowed the audience with his energy. The game show is slated to go on air from October 16 on Voot.

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan`s `83`, which recreates India`s historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty`s comedy film `Cirkus` and action drama `Sooryavanshi`. He is also prepping for his role in `Jayeshbhai Jordaar`, directed by Divyang Thakkar for Yash Raj Films.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghThe Big Picture
Next
Story

Rhea Kapoor shares steamy kiss with husband Karan Boolani on romantic dinner, see viral photo

Must Watch

PT1M40S

DNA: Invesco is a share holder, not an owner: Dr. Subhash Chandra