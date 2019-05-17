close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone raises the mercury in a see-through shirt at Cannes Film Festival—Pics

Deepika has been sharing her looks from Cannes on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone raises the mercury in a see-through shirt at Cannes Film Festival—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been attending the Cannes Film Festival since 2017 and has left us awe-struck each time. The diva arrived for the prestigious event on Thursday and made heads turn in an extravagant cream coloured gown with a huge bow.

She has been sharing all of her looks from Cannes on social media app Instagram and her latest picture will blow your mind! Dippy darling is seen wearing a white see-through shirt and trousers with pastel shade heels.

Check out her pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The caption is, “day 2, look 3... #Cannes2019 @philosophyofficial”

Did that take your breath away? We feel the same!

The actress has an ocean of fans which is evident in the 35 million (and counting) followers on Instagram.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi and her first look was lauded by fans, critics and celebs. The film will release on January 10, 2020, and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception.

Deepika Padukonecannes 2019
