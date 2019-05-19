Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after attending Cannes 2019—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left us all awe-struck with her splendid outfits during the Cannes Film Festival. The diva has now returned to Mumbai post her Cannes appearance and was seen wearing a black tee paired with latex pants and a denim overcoat. The actress had that million dollar smile on her face as she landed at the Mumbai airport.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Dippy walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 in an elegant creme coloured gown with a large chocolate-brown bow. Her second red carpet look comprised of an eye-catching neon-green gown with a pink headgear.

People couldn't contain their excitment the moment Deepika walked the red carpet this year. She remained in the limelight throught her stay at Cannes.

On the film front, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. A couple of days ago, a video from the film sets went viral in which Deepika was seen in the garb of a school girl.

'Chhapaak' is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.