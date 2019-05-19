close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after attending Cannes 2019—Pics

Deepika had that million dollar smile on her face as she landed at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone returns to Mumbai after attending Cannes 2019—Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left us all awe-struck with her splendid outfits during the Cannes Film Festival. The diva has now returned to Mumbai post her Cannes appearance and was seen wearing a black tee paired with latex pants and a denim overcoat. The actress had that million dollar smile on her face as she landed at the Mumbai airport.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Dippy walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 in an elegant creme coloured gown with a large chocolate-brown bow. Her second red carpet look comprised of an eye-catching neon-green gown with a pink headgear.

People couldn't contain their excitment the moment Deepika walked the red carpet this year. She remained in the limelight throught her stay at Cannes.

On the film front, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. A couple of days ago, a video from the film sets went viral in which Deepika was seen in the garb of a school girl.

'Chhapaak' is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Tags:
Deepika Padukonecannes 2019
Next
Story

Mel B rushed to hospital after losing vision in right eye

Must Watch

PT8M57S

Crude bombs hurled by miscreants at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarani