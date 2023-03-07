topStoriesenglish2580709
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone Stuns In Goth-Inspired Look As She Opts For All-Black Outfit At Paris Fashion Week- See Pics

Deepika Padukone aced the goth-inspired look in an all-black outfit at the Paris Fashion Week.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:03 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone Stuns In Goth-Inspired Look As She Opts For All-Black Outfit At Paris Fashion Week- See Pics

Paris: Not only Priyanka Chopra but Deepika Padukone, too, left everyone in awe with her look at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week (PFW). Deepika wore Louis Vuitton`s leather stud button coat at Paris Fashion Week. Sharing a glimpse of her goth-inspired look, she took to Instagram and dropped a picture.  

In the image, Deepika is seen striking a stylish pose. She accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings. She opted for wavy hair and her kohl-rimmed eyes definitely caught the attention.  

Reacting to her picture, actress Ridhima Pandit commented, "mann." Fans were quite stunned to see her and also heaped praises on Deepika over her look. "The temperature has gotten high," a social media user commented. "Awestruck," another one commented. "smoking hot," added another user with fire emojis.

See the picture shared by Deepika Padukone

Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere`s show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram. Here’s a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has already started the shoot of `Fighter`. In this movie, she will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, `Fighter` also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans will also see her in The Intern remake with Big B. She was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone Paris Fashion Week lookdeepika padukone Louis VuittonDeepika Padukone gothic lookDeepika Padukone pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011