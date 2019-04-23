close

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey wrap up Delhi schedule of Chhapaak

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'.

Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey wrap up Delhi schedule of Chhapaak

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have wrapped the Delhi schedule of their upcoming film Chhapaak.

Director Meghna Gulzar took to Twitter to announce the wrap, she wrote, "Happily halfway done!
Delhi schedule wrap 
for team #Chhapaak 
@deepikapadukone 
@masseysahib 
@foxstarhindi."

 The film is based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's journey. Deepika has turned a producer with this venture and will be backing the project as well.

A lot of videos and pictures from the sets of the film have gone viral ever since the shooting commenced in Delhi. Just yesterday, a kissing scene of Deepika and Vikrant went viral on social media. 

In all the pictures that have gone viral, Deepika was seen in her Malti avatar, as slid into the character of the acid attack survivor in the movie. Her make-up and entire look has been well received by the public, showering her with immense love.

Apart from Deepika, Vikrant Massey plays the role of Laxmi Agarwal's boyfriend in the film.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'.

