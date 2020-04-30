हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

The Delhi Police on Thursday joined thousands of cine lovers who paid their heartfelt tributes to two iconic actors of the Indian cinema – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan – who died in a span of two days, leaving a vacuum which many feel will not be filled in several years to come.

Delhi Police pays heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday joined thousands of cine lovers who mourned the demise of two iconic actors of the Indian cinema – Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan – in a span of two days creating a void which many believe would not be filled in several years to come.

Delhi Police, which has rechristened itself as #DilKiPolice, took to Twitter and paid an emotional tribute to the two actors. “Delhi Police pays its heartfelt tributes to two great actors of the Indian cinema who made cinema lovers laugh and cry through the power of their exceptional acting prowess,’’ it tweeted. 

Delhi Police also meanwhile granted permission to Riddhima Sahni, the daughter of actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away on Thursday morning, to travel to Mumbai for his last rites amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

"Along with Ridhima, five other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

Rishi Kapoor, the 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday. His death comes a day after his ''D-Day'' co-star Irrfan Khan passed away due to cancer on Wednesday. 

Rishi Kapoor, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, was taken to the H N Reliance Hospital by his family on Wednesday.

Khan considered to be one of India’s finest and most versatile actors, is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

The actor, who died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, was buried at the Versova graveyard around 3 pm in the presence of his family and friends such as directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Bhardwaj. The numbers were restricted in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Delhi PoliceRishi KapoorIrrfan KhanBollywoodIndian Cinema
