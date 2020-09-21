Details of Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty's boat party with Sushant Singh Rajput, as revealed by key witness

New Delhi: Several new developments in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire nation shocked. While his sudden death was being probed by the CBI, the sensational drugs conspiracy gave a new twist to the case and names of stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor popped in connection with it.

Now, a key witness - boatman Jagdish Gopinath Das - who drives a motorboat at the Pavana Dam - has shared new details about these actresses parties with Sushant at an island near the area. Jagdish revealed exclusive details before the NCB officials probing the drug angle in the case after reaching the agency's office in Mumbai.

He claimed before the NCB that Sushant and his friends often used to visit the island. Jagdish added that in 2018, he got a call from two persons named Abbas and Ramzan Ali, who told him that they needed to visit Pavana Dam. After which, Sushant, accompanied by them, took a ride on his boat, visited the dam and went swimming. Later,

"When they came back, I was given Rs Rs 16,000. Sushant and his friends regularly came to Pavana. They used to spend time at an island named Gavande," the boatman said in his statement to the the NCB.

Meanwhile, Jagdish also claims that Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and Shraddha Kapoor also used to visit the dam, but separately.

"Sushant spent hours with Rhea at the island. Shraddha visited the place only once with the actor while Sara came three-four times with him and they partied together," Jagdish claimed.

He added that apart from the aforementioned celebs, Sushant's flatmate Sidharth Pithani, his close aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and others also used to come there and party. Jagdish said that alcohol and narcotics substance was used by them. However, further said that he doesn't have any information about their personal lives.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in June 2020. Different angles in his death case is being probed by the CBI, NCB and ED.

The NCB has arrested Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and a few alleged drug peddlers in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, sources on Monday said that the NCB will soon summon Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.