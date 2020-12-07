हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest

Diljit Dosanjh's tweet on farmers' protest gets a reaction from Priyanka Chopra: We must ensure crisis is resolved soon

Priyanka Chopra posted her tweet by sharing pictures put out by Diljit Dosanjh featuring the peaceful protests.

Diljit Dosanjh&#039;s tweet on farmers&#039; protest gets a reaction from Priyanka Chopra: We must ensure crisis is resolved soon

California: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday reacted to the ongoing farmers` protest against the farm laws, and said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

The `Baywatch` star posted her reaction on Twitter in response to a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

"Our farmers are India`s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later," she tweeted.

Priyanka posted her tweet by sharing pictures put out by Diljit featuring the peaceful protests. In the pictures, farmers are seen serving meals to the police officials, while on the other hand, the second one shows vice versa.

Earlier on Saturday, actor Riteish Deshmukh also stood in solidarity with farmers in protest. He tweeted, "If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan."

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past 12 days now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences. The next round of talks between farmer leaders and central government is scheduled for December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

