Director Rumi Jaffery, who signed Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty for a film, called for questioning by Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Director Rumi Jaffery, who after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, revealed that he was to direct the actor and actress Rhea Chakraborty in his next film, has been called by the Mumbai Police to record his statement. He is expected to arrive at the Bandra Police today for the interrogation.

Rumi Jaffery is a well-known writer-director of Bollywood. He worked with Rhea in 'Chehre', along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is due for a release.

After Sushant's death, the director said that he had signed the actor and Rhea for a rom-com. Rhea was Sushant's girlfriend and it would have been their first work collaboration.

Meanwhile, so far over 36 people, including Sushant's family members, his close friends, work associates, house helps, have been questioned in his suicide case. Yash Raj Films boss Aditya Chopra, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have also recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police.

Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34 in Mumbai on June 14. He was said to be under stress and depression. He got treated by four doctors for depression. One of the doctors who treated him also revealed to Mumbai Police that Sushant had bipolar disease.