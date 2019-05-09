Disha Patani dances like a pro in this BTS video from 'Slow Motion' song—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Disha Patani left us all awe-struck with her killer dance moves in the song 'Slow Motion' from 'Bharat'. The actress was seen in her full glory in the song, dancing to its unique and entertaining beats.

Disha took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes video from the song. It shows her dancing in the much-debated upon yellow saree and we can't help but look at her fantastic dance moves.

Check out her Instagram post here:

Patani is an avid social media user and is followed by millions. She knows how to keep her fans hooked and regularly posts updates from her professional and personal life.

In 'Bharat', the actress will be playing a trapeze artist and will share screen space with Salman Khan. The film, which is a remake of South Korean film, 'An Ode to My Father', also stars Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Varun Dhawan to name a few.

Patani is currently shooting for 'Malang' along with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also has Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu on board.