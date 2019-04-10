Disha Patani gives major outfit goals in a white crop top and ripped jeans—Pics

New Delhi: Disha Patani is one of the most fashionable celebs of the industry and grabs headlines whenever she steps out in public. Paps have often captured glamorous pictures of the 'Baaghi 2' actress and fans can't stop going gaga over her perfectly toned body and million dollar smile.

Patani recently attended an event in Bandra and gave major outfit goals in a white crop top, ripped jeans and white boots. Her funky hairdo and makeup have our attention and it is hard to get our eyes off the pictures of the actress.

Check them out here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Doesn't that high ponytail and smoky eyes makeup remind you of international pop-star Ariana Grande?

Disha has time and again left us in awe with her outfit choices and this time was no different. On the work front, she will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film has Disha playing the role of a trapeze artist and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The star cast of 'Bharat' also includes Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Varun Dhawan, Aasif Shaikh to name a few.

The film will hit the silver screens on June 5 and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.