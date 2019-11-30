हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani gives major weekend vibes in yellow floral dress—Pics

Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures wearing a yellow floral print dress. She wears white shoes to give a sporty touch to her outfit and left her hair open.

Disha Patani gives major weekend vibes in yellow floral dress—Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and her pics often go viral. The gorgeous girl has a mammoth fan-following, with over 27.6 million followers on Instagram. She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans happy with new uploads every now and then.

The stunner took to Insta and shared a string of pictures wearing a yellow floral print dress. She chose white shoes to give a sporty touch to her outfit and left her hair open.

Check out her posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

On the film front, Disha will next share screen space with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang' . The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

The actress is also a part of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe'. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar, the first one being 'Bharat' which released on the occasion of Eid this year. Despite her small role in the film, Disha made her presence felt and was adored by all.

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani pics
Next
Story

Nicole Kidman: Motherhood is a journey

Must Watch

PT14M38S

Watch top 10 news stories of this hour