Disha Patani gives major weekend vibes in yellow floral dress—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an internet sensation and her pics often go viral. The gorgeous girl has a mammoth fan-following, with over 27.6 million followers on Instagram. She is an avid social media user and keeps her fans happy with new uploads every now and then.

The stunner took to Insta and shared a string of pictures wearing a yellow floral print dress. She chose white shoes to give a sporty touch to her outfit and left her hair open.

Check out her posts here:

On the film front, Disha will next share screen space with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in 'Malang' . The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

The actress is also a part of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe'. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar, the first one being 'Bharat' which released on the occasion of Eid this year. Despite her small role in the film, Disha made her presence felt and was adored by all.