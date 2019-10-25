close

Disha Patani

Disha Patani heats up the internet in Calvin Klein lingerie

The picture has gone viral and has been liked by as many as 2,008, 152 users.

Disha Patani heats up the internet in Calvin Klein lingerie

New Delhi: B-Town sensation Disha Patani has done it again! The stunner of an actress is adored by fans for her fab hourglass figure and fitness routine. The star is equally popular on social media for her regular pictures and videos.

Disha took her Instagram and shared a smouldering picture of her wearing a Calvin Klein black-white and red lingerie. Check it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #MYCALVINS #CK50 @calvinklein

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The stunner is majorly into fitness and gymming. She regularly trains and works out hard to flash those washboard abs.

On the work front, Disha has 'Malang' with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and is a romantic thriller. It also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts.

Rumours are rife that Disha might star opposite Salman Khan in his next cop drama 'Radhe: India's Most Wanted Cop', to be directed by Prabhudeva.

 

Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosCalvin Klein
