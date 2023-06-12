Disha Patani Mobbed By Massive Crowd In Dubai Ahead Of Her Birthday, Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actresses in the industry today. She slays the social media game and has a fan following of millions. The actor, who recently visited Dubai for a professional commitment, where she experienced an overwhelming reception from her fans. Videos capturing the moment have surfaced online, revealing a massive crowd swarming around the actress. Several videos have surfaced online where the actress can be seen swarmed by her fans.

In a now viral video, Disha can be seen amidst a sea of fans, with people either greeting her or eagerly taking selfies with her. Despite the chaotic scene, Disha remained humble and down-to-earth, making her way through the crowd. She was also seen acknowledging her fans by greeting them back or waving at them. The actress recently celebrated her pre-birthday with her best friend Mouni Roy.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha shared glimpses of her pre-birthday celebrations on June 11.

Disha Patani is known for her active presence on social media, regularly updating her fans about her day-to-day life. Her inspiring workout routines have also garnered attention and admiration from her followers.

Disha has lately been making headlines for her bonohomie with Naagin actor Mouni Roy. She recently attended the launch event of the newly minted restaurant 'Badmaash' by Mouni Roy and her husband Gautam Nambir. Both Mouni and Disha looked extremely stunning and stole the limelight with their head-turning appearances. While Mouni donned a little black strappy dress, Disha looked like a complete snac in a short blue dress.

She is known for her performances in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Ek Villain Returns'. On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has highly-anticipated 'Project K' with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline. The film is slated for release in 2024.