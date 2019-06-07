close


Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises summer heat in black Calvin Klein lingerie, shares pic on Instagram

Disha made a smashing debut in M.S. Dhoni biopic opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and happening Bollywood star Disha Patani's Instagram account should be awarded the 'buzzmaker of the year' title. The stunner updates her page regularly and often her pictures/videos go viral on the internet.

She recently shared a picture of her posing in a black Calvin Klein lingerie. Her photoshoot picture has already set the social media on fire with over 971, 627 likes on it. Check out the photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #mycalvins @calvinklein

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha made a smashing debut in M.S. Dhoni biopic opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and ever since there has been no looking back for the young and happening rising star.

She was recently seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' where she played a trapeze artiste. Even though the part was small, she managed to hog the limelight in popular track 'Slow Motion'.

She is a fitness enthusiast much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Although the two have not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet the buzz is strong that they are dating each other. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other at popular restaurants.

 

 

 

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsDisha Patani photosBharat
