Disha Patani raises the heat in a white lingerie-See pic

New Delhi: The absolute head-turner Disha Patani has never failed to impress her fans with her pictures and videos on Instagram. The actress, who is a complete fitness freak, took to social media to post yet another smoldering picture in sultry lingerie.

The actress flaunted her well-toned body along with her Calvin Klein lingerie.

The actress is a rage on social media and has over 19 million followers on Instagram. Her fan following seems to be increasing with every passing day and Disha keeps her followers hooked by regularly sharing snippets from her personal and professional life.

Disha will soon set the silver screen ablaze with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan to name a few.

'Bharat' will release on June 5 and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Disha will play a trapeze artist in the film and recently, the song titled 'Slow Motion' was unveiled in which the actress set the temperature soaring in a yellow saree.