Disha Patani raises the mercury in a tangerine bikini, shows off her 'Malang' hot bod

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress, Disha Patani sure knows how to create a flutter on social media. Her love for fitness helps her maintain a hot bod as she often shares pictures and videos of her washboard abs giving major goals to all those who inspire to work hard on their bodies.

Disha Patani's recent series of pictures on Instagram are breaking the internet and how! The gorgeous Disha has shared her 'Malang' Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) clicks, donning a tangerine bikini and looking simply fab. Check it out here:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in 'Malang' co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and will hit the screens on February 7, 2020. The film is majorly shot in Goa.

Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.