Disha Patani turns heads in a little black dress—Pic inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani is an internet sensation with over 19 million followers on social media app Instagram. Patani's fan-following needs no introduction and the actress knows how to keep her fans hooked by regularly sharing updates about her life on Instagram.

The actress took to Instagram stories and shared a picture in a little black dress.

Check out the screenshot from Disha's Instagram stories here:

On the work front, Disha will be playing a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Tabu to name a few. It is one of the biggest releases of this year and is slated to release on June 5.

Coming to the gorgeous actress's personal life, she is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff for quite some time now. Both Disha and Tiger maintain the 'best friends' stand but there is ample evidence to show that there is something brewing between the two. The two starred together in 'Baaghi 2' and their on-screen chemistry was much-loved by fans. More recently, Disha and Tiger teamed up to endorse a brand and fans couldn't stop gushing over the two.

Will they make things official anytime soon? Time is the answer.

Meanwhile, do let us know how you like Disha's little black dress look via comments!