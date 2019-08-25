Disha Patani walks the ramp in a thigh-high slit dress —Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive Week 2019 and grabbed eyeballs in a sparkling dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The leggy lass is an internet sensation and her pictures and videos are often going viral.

Yet another video of Disha has grabbed the netizen's attention in which she walks the LFW ramp and looks gorgeous as always!

Disha also shared snippets from the event on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of her look via Instagram stories in which her metallic blue eyeshadow will make your jaw drop.

The actress also shared a pic with the dapper Ayushmann Khurrana.

Disha, who has over 23.8 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood and is quite active on social media.

On the work front, the diva gave an impressive performance in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'.

The film starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles while Patani had a supporting role. She played a trapeze artist named Radha in the film and made her presence felt on the silver screen.