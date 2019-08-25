close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani walks the ramp in a thigh-high slit dress —Watch

Disha Patani walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive Week 2019 and grabbed eyeballs in a sparkling dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. 

Disha Patani walks the ramp in a thigh-high slit dress —Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Winter/Festive Week 2019 and grabbed eyeballs in a sparkling dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. The leggy lass is an internet sensation and her pictures and videos are often going viral.

Yet another video of Disha has grabbed the netizen's attention in which she walks the LFW ramp and looks gorgeous as always!

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disha Patani FC(@dishapatanieditx) on

Disha also shared snippets from the event on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of her look via Instagram stories in which her metallic blue eyeshadow will make your jaw drop.

Check it out here:

The actress also shared a pic with the dapper Ayushmann Khurrana.

Here is a screenshot of the same:

Disha, who has over 23.8 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood and is quite active on social media.

On the work front, the diva gave an impressive performance in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'.

The film starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles while Patani had a supporting role. She played a trapeze artist named Radha in the film and made her presence felt on the silver screen.

Tags:
Disha PataniDisha Patani pics
Next
Story

'Breaking Bad' movie to release in October

Must Watch

PT4M39S

5W1H: Arun Jaitley cremated with state honour