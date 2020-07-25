Disha Patani's bold red lips, breezy hair and minimal make-up are a perfect weekend tease!

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful B-Town stunner Disha Patani has teased a perfect weekend picture for her fans on Instagram. Her red lips, easy-breezy hairdo and a floral skater dress make for a freeze-frame capture.

Check it out here:

Disha is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff but they have never really spoken about their relationship in public.

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are fitness enthusiasts and work out regularly to stay fit and fab. Together, they have featured in 'Baaghi 2' and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang', which was helmed by Mohit Suri. The film turned out to be a money-spinner at the Box Office. The film starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu played pivotal parts.

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.