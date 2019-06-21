Disha Patani's steps out in a striking neon pink spaghetti top and casual pants - Pics

New Delhi: The generation next actress Disha Patani has a solid fan following on social media. She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019. The movie featured Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Disha is a fitness freak and keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram, inspiring her fans. Recently, the stunner was spotted in Bandra, Mumbai and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Disha wore striking neon pink spaghetti top and casual trousers in powder pink. She rocked her comfort wear and shutterbugs couldn't help but click her while she walked like a beauty.

The 'Bharat' actress recently celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Although the two have not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet the buzz is strong that they are dating each other. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other at popular restaurants.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang'. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.