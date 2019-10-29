close

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi attends Cardiff Film Festival

London: Television actress Divyanka Tripathi, popular among television fans as Ishi Ma in the soap "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", attended the Cardiff International Film Festival with husband and actor Vivek Dahiya.

While Divyanka was on the jury, Vivek hosted the event. The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the festival.

"Women from different parts of the world representing very different working styles discussing -- Women In Films," Divyanka captioned one of the images, in which she can be seen sitting in a panel discussion.

The actress also posted a picture with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is honoured for his contribution to the world of cinema at CIFF this year.

Divyanka's appearance at Cardiff comes in the wake of TV actress Hina Khan making her debut at Cannes Film Festival, widely considered a playground of A-list Bollywood stars.

Divyanka recently featured in the web show "Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala" opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

 

