Drugs or medicine, what will you give if your friend is unwell: NCB to Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs conspiracy related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress was summoned on the third consecutive day by the NCB.

It has been learnt from sources, the NCB also quizzed Rhea on the same question which Zee News highlighted - "Drugs or medicine, what will you give if your friend is unwell?"

The actress during her interrogation with the NCB admitted to having given weed to Sushant Singh Rajput on two-three occasions but only on late actor's behest. The officials then asked her were you aware that Sushant is taking treatment from a psychiatrist to which she said 'yes I knew'.

In the last round of interrogation, Rhea was probed by the NCB officials about the chat with her brother Showik and asked about the chronology of events.

Earlier, chats of Rhea asking Showik to get drugs for Sushant had surfaced. When asked what happened next after the chat, Rhea disclosed that Showik through her contacts got bud and weed which was given to the actress, who in turn gave it to Sushant.

On this basis, the entire chat chronology was understood, followed by Rhea's arrest by the NCB. Her family has been informed about her arrest. She was straight taken to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for medical tests and in the evening through video conferencing will be produced in court.

Meanwhile, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde after her arrest said: Travesty of Justice. 3 Central Agencies hounding a single Woman, just because she was in love with a Drug Addict and was suffering from Mental Health issues for several years under the care of 5 Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of Illegally Administered Medicines and used drugs.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence June 14, 2020.

(With inputs from Ankur Tyagi)