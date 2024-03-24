Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan is coming up with his podcast called 'Dumb Biryani'. It's a six-part seriesOn Saturday, Arhaan dropped the trailer of the podcast in which young boys are seen indulging in a free-wheeling chat with Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Interestingly, Orry is also a part of the show .

Arhaan took to Instagram and wrote in the caption of the post, "3 best friends. 1 last summer before they grow up forever. Meet this summer's smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani. A 6-part limited podcast series with @iamarhaankhan @devraiyanii and @4rushverma coming soon to YouTube" .

Malaika cheered for her son in the comment section, as she wrote, "Yayyyyyyy so proud of you @iamarhaankhan n the entire team."

Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented, "This is going to storm the waves."

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' cast Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey also marked their presence in the trailer. Salman Khan appears at the very end of the podcast in a red shirt that says 'Robin Hood' at the back. (Inputs : ANI)

Malaika and Arbaaz had Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage. (Inputs : ANI)