Ek Villain Returns: Here's what Disha Patani's 'legs day' looks like!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Disha Patani had been running furiously for the promotions of 'Ek Villain Returns' and finally, the film is released now. While the diva has been making every head turn with her hot appealing avatar in the trailer, she is surely rising the temperature with her dazzling appearance as a killer hot villain, Rasika. 

Taking to her social media, Disha shared a hot picture of her where she can be seen wearing a bralette top and shots while flaunting her sexy legs. The actress hilariously wrote the caption, "Legs day be like#EkVillainReturns"

Disha has always captured the limelight with her hot and sensual avatars during the promotions of 'Ek Villain Returns'. Moreover, in the film as well, Disha can be seen as an extremely hot Villain. Be it her white beachside attire or her black sensual attire, the actress is constantly setting new bars of her hotness with her stunning looks in the film. 

Disha's 'Ek Villain Returns' is releasing in the theaters today and finally, the audience will encounter a new negative avatar of her. Other than this the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

