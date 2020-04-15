हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cannes

Entertainment news: Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in 'original form'

Entertainment news: Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in &#039;original form&#039;
File photo

PARIS: The Cannes Film Festival will not take place this year in "its original form" due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers said they continued to review options for the event.

The film festival, one of the largest in the world, was initially due to take place from May 12-23. However French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that he was extending a lockdown to curb the outbreak until May 11 and that public events including festivals could not be held until mid-July.

"Following the French president`s statement ... we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option," organisers said in a statement.

"It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form."

The organisers said, however, they had started discussions with film professionals, in France and abroad.

"They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies ... by making Cannes 2020 real, in one way or another," they added, without elaborating on potential options.

CannesCannes Film FestivalCoronavirus
