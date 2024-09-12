Exclusive: Deepika Padukone Will Be Discharged From Hospital Today, New Parents To Follow No Photo Rule For Their Daughter

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024. It's been 4 days that the actress is in the hospital and as per the insiders Deepika will be discharged from the hospital today. An insider reveals to Zee News, "Deepika and the baby is absolutely healthy, and the mother and daughter will be arriving to their home today. The elated and excited father Ranveer Singh cannot wait to welcome both his Laxmi's at home and has done a special preparation for their grand welcome. They have also insisted the paparazzi to not capture them and will follow no photo policy rule for their newborn".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the news of welcoming their baby girl on September 8, their post read,” Welcome baby girl”. Ranveer had always manifested to have a baby girl.

Talking about wanting desire to have a baby at the trailer launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he was asked about having a baby girl or baby boy, to which he said, "When we go to temples we don't choose what we want in Prashad, what we receive, we get happy. Same way, I will be happy with whatever god grants me."

Before planning a family, Deepika in one of the interviews spoke about how a family keeps her grounded despite being the star she is, she said, "Family is very important to her because it is because of them that despite achieving success in the industry, I am still grounded".

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh expressing his desire to have a baby girl just like her.

Deepika visited Siddhivinayak temple before the day of her delivery and fans showered her with all the love as she flaunted her fully grown baby bump. The actress is not yet discharged from the hospital and the fans are waiting for a glimpse of her and the baby.

