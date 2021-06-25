Famous tattoo artist Aakash Chandani takes initiative to promote COVID-19 vaccination

Everyone knows that the Government of India has begun a massive vaccination drive to fight the global pandemic COVID-19, which has created havoc and took many lives. COVID-19 vaccination in many areas is facing roadblocks due to various rumors spread by individuals/groups with a vested interest. People are hesitant to get themselves vaccinated due to these rumors. In such time many individuals and institutions have come forward in support of COVID-19 vaccination, they are encouraging people for vaccination in whichever way possible. Famous tattoo artist Aakash Chandani is also one such personality.

Aakash says “It is sad that we are dealing with one of deadliest pandemics we have seen in recent history and still there are few people who seek opportunity from the situation. COVID-19 vaccination is completely safe, and people must go for it if we have to protect ourselves from further waves.” Aakash is offering a huge discount on getting tattoos done from his studio for individuals who have got themselves vaccinated.

Availing of this opportunity is possible through a very simple step. One has to get vaccinated for COVID-19 get and get the vaccination certificate from the relevant authority. All one has to do is, furnish this certificate at the skin machine tattoo studio, and you can get the benefit of a 40% discount on your tattoo.

Aakash says “ Hope schemes like this will help in encouraging people for vaccination. I have also completed first doses of vaccination. We are also in the process of ensuring that complete staff is vaccinated. 90% of my staff has already taken the first dose. We want to ensure that people vising the Skin Machine tattoo studio feel safe and our staff is safe too. This is a very contagious viral disease everyone must ensure to protect themselves and everyone around them”

Skin Machine tattoo studio which is the most popular tattoo studio of Bhopal is also strictly adhering to all the other COVID-19 guidelines, like maintaining social distance, sanitizing of place at regular intervals, and use of hand sanitizer for its staff and anyone entering the tattoos. N-95 masks are a must for staff and 3 layered masks for visitors are also compulsory.

Aakash says “ At this time vaccination and adhering to COVID guidelines is as important as breathing or drinking water. I request everyone to get vaccinated and adhere to each and every guideline provided by the government and stay away from any kind of rumors.”