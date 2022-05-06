हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fatima Sana Shaikh's summer style is classy, hot and adorable all at once! - Pics

Take a look at 'Thar' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's hottest summer collection photoshoot stills.

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh vows to give the best summer fashion cues with all her latest looks. Just like always, the actress has taken the internet by her seasonal fashion breeze as the diva is back with some of the major fashion wardrobe this summer season. 

Check them out:  

In the first look, Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen suiting up in a stunning check patterned top and bottom. The chic skirt with a combination of a stunning bralette layered with a blazer is definitely a go-to look this summer season. Opting for a side bun is one of the best decisions Fatima made as she looks neat and subtle!

 

 

If fashion had a language, this diva would be roaring in it. Fatima opted for an off shoulder lion print bodycon dress. She completed the set with a high ponytail, hoop earrings, and acrylic heels on her feet.

 

Talking about the third look, the actress can be seen looking like a festooned rose as the actress slips into a beautiful maroon dress. Adding charisma to the room, her nicely done makeup adds a glamorous enigma to the rosy night. 

 

In this classic flowery look, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to captivate the hearts of the nation during the trailer launch of Modern Love. By donning a black floral mermaid fit gown at the Amazon event, she definitely stole the limelight. 

 

Talking about her simple yet so vivacious look Fatima Sana Shaikh elongated her toned body as she wore a sheer lilac dress which makes her look like the diva she is!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of Thar on Netflix and Modern Love on Amazon Prime.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thar, Netflix
