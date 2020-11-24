हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayushmann Khurrana tahira kashyap

Feeling 'extremely Vella and useless', see what Tahira Kashyap did

Tahira posted a video collage on Instagram, where she is seen making goofy faces at the camera.

Feeling 'extremely Vella and useless', see what Tahira Kashyap did
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/tahirakashyap

Mumbai: Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was feeling extremely useless, so she spent a lot of time on her phone.

Tahira posted a video collage on Instagram, where she is seen making goofy faces at the camera.

"Just... too much time on hands and on the phone...plus an editing app...= extremely Vella and useless," Tahira wrote as the caption.

Tahira recently posted a throwback picture with her actor husband Ayushamann Khurrana, from their college days. She shared a picture on Instagram where the couple is seen posing with a friend.

