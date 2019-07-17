close

Ali Abbas Zafar

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar''s Twitter, Instagram accounts hacked!

 The `Bharat` director took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and said that pictures and messages were being sent randomly from his accounts.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar`s Twitter and Instagram profiles have been hacked. The `Bharat` director took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and said that pictures and messages were being sent randomly from his accounts.

"Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked, randomly sending messages and pictures. Already reported. Will tweet once it`s fixed,"[{95ca2ff4-58ca-4d70-8ba7-ed7d702a7a94:intradmin/Ali_cPbw3fi.JPG}]Social media profiles of celebrities such as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Adnan Sami have also been hacked previously.

On Big B's profile hackers pinned a tweet, which read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++"They also changed the display picture of Amitabh to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Adnan`s account was also allegedly hacked by the same group that got into senior Bachchan`s account. 

 

