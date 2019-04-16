close

First look of Saandh Ki Aankh featuring Bhumi, Taapsee as 'dadis' unveiled-See inside

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in important roles

First look of Saandh Ki Aankh featuring Bhumi, Taapsee as &#039;dadis&#039; unveiled-See inside

New Delhi: The first look of Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh has been unveiled and it features them as  60-year-old wrinkled 'daadis'. The film is inspired by real life female shooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh, who are also known as ‘shooter dadis’.

Taapsee too shared the same poster and wrote, "They challenged their age, fought their way and shot to fame in the shooting game." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film is set for a Diwali release this year.

The two actresses are seen donning shirts and ghagras with pistols in their hands.

The original 'shooter dadis' Chandro aged 87 and Prakashi aged 82are reportedly world’s oldest female pistol shooters.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh also features Prakash Jha and Vicky Kadian in important roles. The film is set for a Diwali release this year.

